x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Major traffic accident on Yorktown Blvd

Details are limited but as of now all lanes on the Westbound side are shut down.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a major traffic accident on Yorktown Boulevard.

Details are limited but as of now all lanes on the Westbound side are shut down. Traffic is being diverted to exit on Rodd Field Road. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out