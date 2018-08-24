Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some significant upgrades are in store for Miller High School.

On Friday Corpus Christi Independent School District trustees joined faculty, staff and students on the campus to break ground on a $13-million renovation project.

Along with making some much-needed security enhancements, the school will get a new gym, some academic improvements, and a brand new central welcoming office.

"Where we are standing there is going to be a new gym area because we have our middle school program. This will give us a 3rd place for our kids to have indoor activities. In addition, we are doing upgrades that will give us a whole new office look," principal Bruce Wilson said.

"A lot of people have ties to it. My wife's a miller but so as you can see its important to a lot of people in the community," John Longoria said.

It will take crews about 18 months to complete the renovations.

The money comes from a school board bond passed by voters in 2016.

