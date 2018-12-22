Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Saturday, the Make-A-Wish foundation granted 9-year-old Joshua Walters a trip to his favorite stores.

Walters suffers from a genetic disorder called Marfan Syndrome. It affects the body's connective tissue.

The Make-A-Wish foundation gave Walters $1,600 to shop anywhere he wanted including, Champs, Game Stop, and Best Buy.

