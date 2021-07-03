Make-A-Wish gives Coastal Bend teen a shopping spree

Luis Junior Leal received his last chemotherapy treatment on Friday and to celebrate he went on a shopping spree that took him all over La Palmera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wish came true on Saturday for a young man from the Coastal Bend who is battling cancer.

14-year old Luis Junior Leal arrived at La Palmera mall Saturday morning to a crowd of supporters that included the Ingleside High School cheerleaders.

Junior has been fighting a form of sarcoma for several years now and received his last chemotherapy treatment on Friday.

To celebrate, he went on a shopping spree that took him all over the mall including game stop and foot action.

Dave and Busters treated junior and his family to lunch. The mall also donated some photos with the Easter bunny. We here at 3News are wishing you all the best as you move forward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.