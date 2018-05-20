TxDOT's 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign kicks off this Monday.

The statewide campaign encourages drivers and passengers to use seat belts or face a ticket if caught riding without one.

The campaign will run for two weeks until June third, including the Memorial Day Weekend.

TX-DOT reported that last year, 929 people were killed after getting into traffic accidents without being buckled up.

© 2018 KIII