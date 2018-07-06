KIII-TV is pleased to announce that Makenzi Henderson will co-anchor 3News at 5 p.m. with Rudy Treviño, and 3News at 6 and 10 p.m. weeknights with Joe Gazin, as she joins the consistently top-rated news team in South Texas.

Prior to KIII-TV, Henderson worked at KXXV, the ABC affiliate in Waco, Texas, as their main anchor and multi-media journalist. Her television news career began in Rapid City, S.D., in 2007 as a reporter, producer and weekend anchor for the ABC affiliate. She also anchored newscasts at FOX 21 News in Duluth, Minn., INN, Davenport, Iowa, WWAY News Channel 3 in Wilmington, N.C., before making her way to Texas.

"I'm honored to be part of a legacy station with a tradition of news and community service excellence that stands head and shoulders above so many in our business," Henderson said. "With the variety of ways people receive news these days, I plan to bring news, especially local news, to viewers in such a way to make them feel informed and in sync with our communities."

"Having a seasoned journalist at the anchor desk brings a level of credibility to our newscasts," News Director Oscar Garcia said. "She is confident, as are we, that she can exemplify and convey our philosophy and integrity to our viewers in a fashion they've come to expect from 3News."

"Makenzi's experience speaks for itself. She's an award-winning anchor and journalist with an on-camera presence that projects and reflects the sound principles of journalism. Coupled with her knowledge of working newsrooms and leadership qualities, her contributions to our news team will keep 3News in front as the news leader and as the top-rated news station in South Texas," Kiii-TV President and General Manager Dan Robbins said.

Henderson has received several accolades and awards including Anchor of the Year and Feature News Story from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas and a first-place honor for Spot News from the Great Plains AP Broadcast awards. She earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Minnesota in 2007.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII