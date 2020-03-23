She's a hometown hero, and a self-made beauty mogul. Calallen native Meredith Jurica's makeup junkie business has taken a hit during this shutdown, having to reduce her staff by over 50%.

"I mean, we're a strong company, we have reserve for slow months, for economic decline, recession, but this is a way different animal," Jurica said in an interview with 3News.

This is a temporary move to keep the business going to have something for her crew to come back to once everything starts up again. For now, the warehouse is still in operation, making the makeup bags she became famous for as well as tote bags and cosmetics. Jurica says staying in virtual contact with her customers is what's keeping them going.

"Social media is our life support right now, the only way besides phone or email to reach the masses, and i think that's what's really going to keep us alive until they open the world back up,' Jurica added.

As for her employees, she's doing all she can to take care of them and their families.

"I've tried to look at my employees and say, okay, who lives with their parents and who can't pay their rent without this job?" Jurica added. "I've had to evaluate and make some really tough choices."