CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coronavirus concerns have put a lot of things on pause, but you can't stop living right?

The Powell family, a family of seven, gave 3News an inside look at how they plan to keep their bustling household calm, safe and healthy.

"The whole world can't just stop. You have to be cautious, but at the same time you still have to work and go out and provide," John Powell said.

Since the COVID-19 coronavirus has made its way into the country, the Powell family has been making sure that everyone in their household is keeping clean.

"It's a challenge, especially with the younger ones. I have her helping me trying to make sure the little ones aren't touching everything," Bridget Powell said.

Most of the children are students at the London Independent School District. It takes a team effort to keep each other accountable when it comes to hand washing and sanitizing.

"Kids are pretty good after a few days of being on them about it," John said. "They tend to do it automatically. It's about being consistent, and that tends to help the most."

As for entertainment, they have all got each other. They are doing more staying in these days to limit any risks of getting sick.

"Trying to do a little less public events with crowds," John said.

There is not much of a routine change, just more trips to the sink and wiping down countertops daily -- chores they usually do.

"Wash your hands when you get home. Just be more mindful about everything," John said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: