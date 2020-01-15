CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reducing the number of pedestrian accidents is a goal that was unveiled Tuesday at City Hall.

Vision Zero is a new strategy to make some of the more dangerous roads safer for people to walk and drive. The program uses data to find out which are the most hazardous streets and what city leaders will need to do to make it safer.

A Coastal Bend mother who knows all too well the pain of losing a loved one to a hit and run driver is reacting to this new program, and says it an added step towards safer roads.

"It was a mission I had to accomplish for my daughter," Mary Encinia said.

Encinia talked about her own call for action that resulted in the addition of much-needed sidewalks along a stretch of McArdle Road. Her action also prompted a brand new traffic light at the intersection at McArdle and Ennis Joslin.

The change came after the death of Encinia's daughter Kimberly.

Kimberly was 24 years old when she was struck by a hit and run driver as she walked along McArdle back on February 11, 2012. At the time of her death, there was no safety of sidewalks.

"Sometimes we take it for granted, but one person really makes a difference. Unfortunately, what happened to my daughter, I pushed for this street to have sidewalks and a street light. I'm so grateful for the work that has been done," Encinia said.

According to Encinia, there are still many more streets that need these types of improvements to keep others from becoming victims.

"It's critical for a city of this size," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Zanoni also wants to see safer streets.

"A lot of it doesn't cost anything; it's just talking about it and having conversations with our children. Or with schools having conversations with the young ones and us as adults and talking about how we should drive," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

"Fatalities on our streets and roadways are preventable, and so our big goal is to achieve zero fatalities by the year 2040," Deputy Director Charlie Cardenas said.

Encinia believes it is achievable as long as there is action.

"It is exciting to hear that, because there are a lot of areas that need that critical attention, especially for children who walk to and from school," Encinia said.

Two projects that are being completed include a safer crosswalk in front of Miller High School and another improved crosswalk in front of the Walmart at Parkdale Plaza.