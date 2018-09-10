Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A plea deal was accepted Tuesday morning for a man that was accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a field near Mathis, Texas.

32-year-old Nigel Green first rejected a plea deal offered to him on Monday by the state but then changed his mind and accepted the deal.

With accepting the plea deal, Green pleaded guilty to murder and waived his right to appeal. Green will be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Green is charged in the death of 28-year-old Carina Castellanos in June of 2016.

In July of 2016 police said Green confessed to murdering Castellanos and led them to her remains at a Mathis cornfield. Castellanos had been missing since June 21.

