Man accused of killing Calallen teen expected in court Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man accused of killing a Calallen High School football player is expected to be in court Tuesday.

A Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Billy Ferguson for the murder of Calallen High School football player, 18-year-old Gabe Cooley, back in November.

Ferguson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, on Aug. 23, Ferguson committed an act dangerous to human life and exhibited a deadly weapon during the offense.

The charges also include threatening another person.

On Aug. 24, Corpus Christi police identified Ferguson as the person who they believe stabbed and killed 18-year-old Gabe Cooley at a Walmart in Calallen.

Police said Ferguson stabbed the Calallen High School football player in the middle of the store.

Witnesses said Cooley was standing in the middle of one of the aisles when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Cooley was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

