Man accused of killing Sergio Del Alto at a local convenience store has bond set

Anthony Whetstone was arrested on a murder warrant on Monday, March 28 after police said he shot and killed Del Alto inside a Corpus Christi Stripes store.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bond has been set for the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a local convenience store on Monday, March 28.

Anthony Whetstone was arrested on a murder warrant after police said he shot and killed a man inside a Stripes store. Whetstone was taken into custody just hours after fleeing the scene of the murder. Investigators secured a murder warrant after interviewing Whetstone, officials said in a probable cause statement.

Whetstone's bond has been set at $500,000. He is currently being held at the City Detention Center.

It was around 5:40 a.m. Monday, March 28 when officers got a call about a shooting inside a Stripes store on Staples St. and Yorktown Blvd. Officers arrived and found Sergio Del Alto, 53, dead from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD. Pena said an argument between Whetstone and Del Alto escalated, leading to the gunfire.

Whetstone fled the scene but was found around 12:50 p.m. Officers pulled Whetstone over on Everhart Rd. near Corona Dr. as Whetstone was leaving a local massage therapy school and he was taken into custody without incident.

No other information about this crime has been released.

