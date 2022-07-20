Man accused of killing Sergio Del Alto at a local convenience store to undergo mental evaluation

The facility he's been sent to will try to get him mentally prepared for trial, but he has to understand what all he's being charged with.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anthony Whetstone, the man accused of killing Sergio Del Alto at a local convenience store was found incompetent and will now be sent for competency restoration.

Whetstone may stand trail after that.

In March, officers arrived at the Stripes on Staples and Yorktown around 5:40 a.m. and found a man dead inside the store, according to Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD. Pena said an argument between two patrons escalated, leading to the gunfire.

Whetstone was arrested at Everhart Road and SPID hours later. He was taken into custody without incident.

The facility he's been sent to will try to get him mentally prepared for trial, but he has to understand what all he's being charged with.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.