CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is facing serious charges following a drug deal that was broken up by an undercover officer.

It happened in the 1400 block of Winnebago Street just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a man was making a drug deal at a nearby apartment complex, when an undercover officer spotted him and tried to make an arrest.

But the suspect took off and the undercover officer had to call in back up, using a taser to make the arrest.

The man, who has not been identified, will face evading arrest, resisting arrest, and drug charges.

