Man arrested after golf cart crash leaves four teens with injuries

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault after crashing into a gold cart full of teens in Port Aransas, authorities said.
Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said that the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck when he crashed into a golf cart on Saturday.
The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Station Street and Avenue E.
A total of four teens were on board the golf cart, including three 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl.
The 18-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries, but officials Monday morning said they are expected to fully recover. The other passengers got serious lacerations and other injuries in the crash.
32-year-old Brady Ross, from La Vernia, Texas, has been charged with intoxication assault.
All passengers were transported to Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Heat was a contributing factor in death of elderly couple in Beeville
- Parents of Rockport dog-mauling victim hire Thomas J. Henry's firm
- Sheriff: Inmate with mental health issues sent powder-filled envelope to Nueces County Courthouse
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.