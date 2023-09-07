Man arrested after golf cart crash leaves four teens with injuries

The accident left the teenage golf cart driver with life-threatening injuries.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with intoxication assault after crashing into a gold cart full of teens in Port Aransas, authorities said.

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said that the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck when he crashed into a golf cart on Saturday.

The accident happened at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Station Street and Avenue E.

A total of four teens were on board the golf cart, including three 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old girl.

The 18-year-old driver has suffered life-threatening injuries, but officials Monday morning said they are expected to fully recover. The other passengers got serious lacerations and other injuries in the crash.

32-year-old Brady Ross, from La Vernia, Texas, has been charged with intoxication assault.

All passengers were transported to Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi.

