ROBSTOWN, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase just after midnight.

According to DPS troopers, a pickup speeding eastbound on SPID led them on a pursuit all the way toward Robstown, where the truck crashed on Highway 77 near County Road 36.

One man was taken into custody following the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon he had not yet been identified.

