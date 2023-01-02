Man arrested after fleeing from, struggling with cops after reported robbery

Bystanders pointed out the robbery suspect to police and when they made contact, the suspect first fled from then struggled with cops, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested on several charges after fleeing from and then struggling with cops after a reported burglary, according to Corpus Christi police.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Everhart for reports of a burglary. When they arrived, a bystander pointed out the suspect to officers, who was across the street. When officers tried to talk with the suspect, he ran, officials said.

The suspect was caught a short time later in the KIII parking lot where he struggled with officers, according to Lt. Sam Weisenburger. Officers attempted to Tase the man, but were unsuccessful, and the man continued to fight with officers, Weisenburger said.

The man was eventually subdued and put into handcuffs. He was treated at the scene by medics for minor injuries. An officer suffered "very minor injuries" but will be okay, Weisenburger said.

The man was arrested on charges of evading arrest, possession of narcotics and he also had a municipal court warrant, Weisenburger said.

An investigation into the alleged burglary is also underway.

