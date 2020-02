Police in Alice say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed by a man early Saturday morning.

Alice Police Chief Cheto Perez told the Alice Echo News Journal the stabbing happened on Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found that the woman's boyfriend had stabbed her. A warrant was issue and he as later found and arrested.

Police have not released his name at this time.

