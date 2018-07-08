PORTLAND, Texas (Kiii News) — A 29-year-old male was taken into custody Monday night after Portland police said he fired several shots at a convenience store and an 18-wheeler cab, injuring the driver.

According to authorities, it wasn't the first shooting the man was involved in that night.

According to police, the man behind the shooting was first seen by witnesses in an Aransas Pass neighborhood. Witnesses told the Aransas Pass Police Department that at around 10 p.m. a man fired a number of rifle rounds, striking a vehicle and an occupied residence. Nobody was injured, and witnesses were able to identify the shooter, who had fled the area.

About 15 minutes later, the same man turned up in Portland and allegedly fired numerous rounds in the 100 block of Northshore Boulevard, striking the convenience store and 18-wheeler cab. The driver of that 18-wheeler was hit by shrapnel and had to be hospitalized, according to the Portland Police Department.

Portland police caught up with the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael Jeffrey Smock, and took him into custody. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

