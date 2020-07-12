CCPD: Man arrested, charged with murder for An's Market homicide

Roland Cabrera, 27, has been charged with murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting left Ruben Castillo dead at An's Market on Port. Ave. on Nov. 15, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Officers said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Roland Cabrera, 27, on Nov. 20. He was found on Nov. 30 and interviewed by detectives at the Corpus Christi Police Department. Cabrera was later taken to the city jail for processing.

Cabrera is being held on a $1 million bond.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has any additional information related to this homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.