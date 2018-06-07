Corpus Christi Police arrived just after 11 p.m. to a crash off of the J.F.K. Causeway near S.P.I.D.

When they arrived officers found a man unconscious behind the wheel of white truck in the shallow end of the bay. Officers believe the man lost control of his vehicle after speeding along the causeway, forcing him to crash. Police say the driver narrowly missed a nearby fisherman.

The driver was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated. His name has not been released.

