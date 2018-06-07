Corpus Christi police were called to the scene of an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the J.F.K. Causeway.

When officers arrived they found a man unconscious behind the wheel of white truck in the shallow end of the bay. Officers believe the man lost control of his vehicle after speeding along the causeway, causing him to crash. Police said he narrowly missed a nearby fisherman.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Eller, was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

