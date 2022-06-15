Man arrested for February murder of teen on Bolivar St.

Michael Rodela, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday, June 14 by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, with help of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old that happened on Bolivar St. back in February.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 on the 2200 block of Bolivar St. Officers arrived at the scene to find the teen without a gunshot wound. The teen died at a local hospital.

Two juveniles were initially arrested for the crime but were later released, officials said.

Homicide detectives followed several leads and were able to secure a murder warrants for Rodela. He was found on the 3000 block of S. Port St. Officers said he tried to run from law enforcement on foot and was additionally charged with evading arrest.

Rodela was taken to the main police station to be interviewed, before being transported to the City Detention Center for processing.

If you have any information about this murder, officials ask that you call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

