Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police arrested one man Monday night accused of firing a gun outside the Bottom's Up stripe club on Williams Drive.

Police say the man got into a fight with another man inside the strip club when he was told to take it outside by bouncers. That is when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting into the air.

Luckily no one was injured. The man, who police add was very intoxicated, was arrested and taken to jail. He faces a charge of firing a firearm within city limits.

