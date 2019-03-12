CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a man accused of fatally striking a motorcyclist on Gollihar Road in September.

32-year-old Rene Cruz was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He also had a separate warrant out of Hidalgo County.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Cruz was driving an SUV down the 2500 block of Gollihar Road at Den Street at a high rate of speed when he struck 59-year-old Andrew Riojas.

Riojas was pronounced dead at the scene. Cruz was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Cruz was arrested immediately after being discharged from the hospital on Oct. 11. Cruz made bond on Nov. 14, and there is no word when his trial will be.

