A 38-year-old man is facing charges Thursday after police said he was driving a boat while intoxicated and the boat ended up capsizing.

Officers were sent to the ICW RV park in Aransas Pass Wednesday night after someone called 911 to report that a small boat carrying three people had flipped over, sending the passengers into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the scene to help police locate the people from the air.

Police said Michael Stevens and two others were able to float back to the pier. Once there, Stevens was arrested because he had a blood-alcohol level of two times the legal limit.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the capsized boat.

