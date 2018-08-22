Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 49-year-old Portland man is in the San Patricio County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators said Walker Fletcher was arrested on Aug. 17.

The mother of the 14-year-old victim contacted police after her daughter said Fletcher touched her inappropriately.

Fletcher remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

