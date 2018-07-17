Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 22-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County Jail Tuesday after firing shots at officers during a six-hour standoff with authorities in Premont, Texas.

According to investigators, Michael Rivas barricaded himself inside a home on 4th Street after reportedly getting into a fight with his girlfriend just after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene they were forced to evacuate eight nearby homes for the residents' safety.

Police said Rivas then poured gasoline on the house and fired up to 30 shots at officers as they tried to approach. Police said they returned fire with nearly 15 rounds.

Officers said they then threw Rivas a phone and began talking with him for about an hour and 45 minutes until the phone lost signal.

Police tried to use a bulldozer to try to get Rivas to come out of the home, but eventually had to storm the residence to arrest Rivas. He was taken to the Jim Well County Jail and given a mental evaluation.

According to the Jim Wells County Sheriff, Rivas has a history of drug abuse and mental health problems.

Officers said Rivas is facing capital murder charges for taking shots at police. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

