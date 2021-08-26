Man arrested on capital murder charges related to death of Conrad Garcia

Police were previously able to arrest two other suspects, 25-year-old Vanessa Salas and 25-year-old Jean Martinez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted for capital murder has been arrested, the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Police said Johnny Alvarez is accused of killing Conrad Garcia, 32, who was shot at a business on the 4500 block of Weber Rd. on July 25.

The US Marshalls Gulf Coast Offender Fugitive Task Force and CCPD found Alvarez on Wednesday, August 25 just down the road from the crime scene, on the 5600 block of Weber Rd., police said.

During his arrest, Alvarez was found to have two additional felony warrants and was also in possession of a firearm, police said. Alvarez was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm and transported to the City Detention Center.

