Homicide detectives arrest man they believe is responsible for the murder of two Corpus Christi women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a man they believe killed two women who were found dead in a Corpus Christi apartment.

Jason Lara, 37, is in the Nueces County Jail with a $1 million bond.

Officers with the CCPD responded to a call for a welfare check on the women back on May 14. When officers got to the apartment on the 4300 block of Kostoryz, no one answered the door. Officers had staff open the apartment and the bodies of two women were then discovered inside, officials said.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Section of the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and quickly began to investigate the crime as a capital murder offense.

Detectives identified Lara as the person responsible for the deaths, officials said. He was found on the 2100 block of Airline and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked on a $50,000 bond.

A capital murder warrant was then secured for Lara and he was served while he was in custody. That bond was set at $1 million.

