A 43-year old Corpus Christi man has been arrested for the continuous sex abuse of children. Corpus Christi Police say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested 43-year old Mario Moreno for the crime and for possession of child pornography.

Police say the child victims were under the age of 14. Details are limited as detectives continue to investigate the case. The task force says there is the possibility that additional victims have not come forward. Police urge anyone with information about Moreno is asked to call Senior Officer Michael Ilse at 361-826-2995.

Police ask parents to talk their children about internet safety. They have released some talking points for parents:

Create and set clear rules for your child and enforce those rules.

Know about privacy settings and ensure that your child uses them.

Speak to your child about the danger of befriending those that they do not know.

Contact law enforcement if the child reports being solicited, threatened, stalked, or if a person requests to meet the child in person.

Ensure that the child does not give out any personal information about themselves, whether it be identifying information or personality traits.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII