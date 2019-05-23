KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police responded to a burglary in progress Tuesday and later arrested a man in the 600 block of East Kenedy Avenue.

53-year-old Rodolfo Ramirez got caught after breaking into a home. The homeowner called 911 and said she was hiding in a locked room with her infant and that a man had broken into her residence.

Ramirez had already removed things from the house when police arrived, and he told them he didn't know that somebody was inside the residence at the time. He was arrested and taken to the Kleberg County Jail where he was booked for burglary of a habitation, which is a second-degree felony, on a $25,000 bond.