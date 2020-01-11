Man transported via HALO-Flight after a grass fire between Bluntzer and Banquete

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 5 Deputies announced via Facebook that a grass fire near Sweetwater Road between Bluntzer and Banquete has left one man with burns to his body.
Nueces County, along with the Bluntzer Fire Department, were called out to the fire on Sunday afternoon, after it started while a man was mowing his yard.
Officials say the man was rescued by his neighbors, but not before suffering some burns. HALO-Fight was called and the man has been transported to an area hospital for his injuries.
His condition is unknown at this time. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
