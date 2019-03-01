Corpus Christi (KIII News) — We now have cell phone video capturing a wrong-way driver on SPID early New Year's morning.

The footage was taken shortly before the vehicle crashed head-on into another car near Airline Road. The 28-year-old driver died on the scene.

Shay Samuels was driving on SPID when he saw something unusual and frightening. He said he was on his way home when he saw a car on the opposite side of the freeway going in the wrong direction between Weber and Kostoryz roads.

Samuels said it looked as though the vehicle was driving at least 90 miles per hour.

"I couldn't believe my eyes at first, you know?" Samuels said. "And then once he passed me on my left, it really set in. You know, that something's about to happen, really bad."

Samuels said he called 911 and operators told him they had received numerous reports about the driver starting near Old Brownsville Road. However, officers had a hard time finding the driver. By the time they did, it was too late.

When Corpus Christi police arrived at Airline Road they found that the driver had crashed head-on into another vehicle with four people inside. That vehicle went up in flames, and fire crews rushed to rescue the four passengers.

Police said the wrong-way driver died at the scene of the crash. A 70-year-old man who was in the other vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Samuels said he eventually passed by the accident and was devastated at what he saw.

There has been no word since the accident as to the condition of the 70-year-old man or any of the other passengers.

