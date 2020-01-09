Bond denied for Houston man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter

Luis Luna, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of his baby daughter.

HOUSTON — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Houston man charged with capital murder for the death of his baby daughter, who was also sexually assaulted.

Luis Luna, 23, is being held without bond.

It happened early last week. Harris County deputies were called to an apartment complex at 15035 Westpark shortly after midnight on Aug. 24 about an unresponsive infant.

That infant was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy would show she had been sexually assaulted and died from asphyxiation during the assault, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.