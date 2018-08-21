Freer (KIII News) — A traffic stop in Freer, Texas, has landed a man in jail after he was accused of trying to smuggle thousands of dollars in drug money across the U.S.-Mexico border.

20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez Perez of Nuevo Laredo was arrested when deputies found a plastic bag hidden inside the back door of his Chevy Trailblazer. Deputies said the bag contained $8,000 in cash.

Rodriguez-Perez now faces charges of money laundering.

