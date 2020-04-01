CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been formally charged with murder for killing a man in a shootout near a popular movie theater in October of last year.

The shooting happened at a crowded bus stop on Greenwood and Silverberry Drive, next to the AMC Theater as dozens of witnesses got on and off at that bus stop.

Investigators said 55-year-old Marcus Villarreal opened fire, killing 65-year-old Roberto Serata.

A Regional Transportation Authority bus full of passengers was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting, but thankfully they were not hurt.

Witnesses said the shooting started when Villarreal got into an argument with the victim. Villarreal later told officers that he shot Serata because he was attacked.

Serata later died from his injuries while in the hospital, and Villarreal has not yet entered a plea, according to officials.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: