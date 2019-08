CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office provided an update via Facebook Monday regarding the sentencing of a man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, Joseph Tamez was found guilty on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The DA's post said the case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Crystal Mathis of the Child Protection Unit.

