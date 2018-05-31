A jury in Brownsville convicted a 34-year-old Mexican national of capital murder Thursday in the 2014 killing of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval could face the death penalty in the killing of Javier Vega Jr., who was fatally shot during a family fishing trip in southeast Texas.

According to the Brownsville Herald, Tijerina-Sandoval was also convicted Wednesday of attempted capital murder for shooting and wounding Vega's father.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened as part of an attempted robbery, but Tijerina-Sandoval's attorney argued his client was acting in self-defense.

A Border Patrol Chiefs' Panel initially rejected Vega's death as "in the line of duty," but the decision was changed after authorities determined Vega pulled his gun trying to protect others.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII