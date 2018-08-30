Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Nueces County man has been sentenced on Wednesday to prison for online solicitation of a minor.

Charles Salinas was discovered during a joint investigation between vice agents and the Nueces County District Attorney.

Salinas was caught after contacting an undercover agent posing as a pre-teen girl from Kingsville.

A jury sentenced Salinas to 44-years in prison following two days of trial.

