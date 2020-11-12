CCPD: Man dead after being hit by car on Gollihar. The driver did not stop.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Gollihar Rd. near Christie St. Thursday evening, police said. The driver of the car did not stop.
It was around 6 p.m. when neighbors say they saw the man trying to cross the road with his walker before he was hit and killed.
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3 News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- West Oso ISD: COVID-19 positive employee possibly exposes multiple students, staff to virus at junior high | virtual learning to begin immediately
- Rockport woman arrested, facing multiple charges after running over 'Christmas at the Beach' display
- Corpus Christi COVID-19 double lung transplant patient: 'Quit pretending that its fake.'
- Alleged devil worshipper out on bond for 2016 Houston murder has killed again, police say