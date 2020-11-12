CCPD: Man dead after being hit by car on Gollihar. The driver did not stop.

Neighbors say they saw the man trying to cross the street with his walker before being hit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Gollihar Rd. near Christie St. Thursday evening, police said. The driver of the car did not stop.

It was around 6 p.m. when neighbors say they saw the man trying to cross the road with his walker before he was hit and killed.

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3 News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.