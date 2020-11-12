x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

CCPD: Man dead after being hit by car on Gollihar. The driver did not stop.

Neighbors say they saw the man trying to cross the street with his walker before being hit.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Gollihar Rd. near Christie St. Thursday evening, police said. The driver of the car did not stop. 

It was around 6 p.m. when neighbors say they saw the man trying to cross the road with his walker before he was hit and killed.  

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3 News for updates. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: