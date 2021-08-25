Man dead after construction equipment falls on top of him

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 52-year-old man is dead after he backed into an empty pool while he was driving a piece of construction equipment, Corpus Christi officers confirmed to 3News.
The accident happened on the 500 block of Princess Drive. Officers said the construction equipment fell on top of the man in the hole, killing him.
We have a crew on the scene of this developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
- Study shows 66% of school-age kids do not have COVID-19 immunity
- Widow details husband's death after not seeking treatment for COVID-19
- Man with COVID-19 was 'intentionally breathing on vulnerable family members,' assaulted woman and led police on chase, Aransas Pass PD says
- Nueces County has the highest hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients in Texas
- Ambulance Bus set to be deployed as temporary emergency room for non-COVID patients in Corpus Christi