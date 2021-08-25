Man dead after construction equipment falls on top of him

Officers said the construction equipment fell on top of the man after he backed it into an old swimming pool hole on the 500 block on Princess Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 52-year-old man is dead after he backed into an empty pool while he was driving a piece of construction equipment, Corpus Christi officers confirmed to 3News.

The accident happened on the 500 block of Princess Drive. Officers said the construction equipment fell on top of the man in the hole, killing him.

We have a crew on the scene of this developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.