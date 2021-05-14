x
Man dead after early morning shooting Thursday

Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Ruth St. where they found witnesses giving the victim CPR.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being shot early Thursday morning, Corpus Christi police officials confirm.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Ruth Street. Officials said officers arrived to find a party at the business and people giving CPR to a shooting victim. 

The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died at 2 p.m. Next of kin has been notified, officials said. 

Officers said they brought in witnesses for questioning but no arrests have been made. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

