Man dead after early morning shooting Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead after being shot early Thursday morning, Corpus Christi police officials confirm.
The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Ruth Street. Officials said officers arrived to find a party at the business and people giving CPR to a shooting victim.
The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died at 2 p.m. Next of kin has been notified, officials said.
Officers said they brought in witnesses for questioning but no arrests have been made. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.
