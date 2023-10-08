Man dead after police respond to call on Masterson Dr.

Corpus Christi Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon says when police arrived, they saw someone shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One man is dead after police responded to a residential neighborhood for calls reporting a noisy house party Saturday evening.

Members of the Corpus Christi Police Department arrived to the intersection of Masterson Dr. and Angelique Ct. just after 10 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief David Blackmon says that's when they saw someone shooting into an occupied vehicle "obviously to assault or kill these individuals in the vehicle, so this officer discharged his firearm to protect them."

He added that the officer provided life saving measures immediately after. The man was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

That officer is now on administrative leave per department policy as they continue the investigation.

At this time, it is unknown if the party and the shooting were connected.