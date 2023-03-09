Man dead and woman injured in accident on US 59 this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were involved in an accident on US 59 between Live Oak and Bee County at 8:30 a.m. this morning.
DPS officials told 3NEWS the Ford Ranger left the roadway, then flipped over landing on the passenger side facing south.
A man riding in the back was pronounced dead on scene.
A woman passenger in the front seat was brought to shoreline hospital for a broken neck.
The driver of the ranger had no injuries.
Highway patrol is investigating this crash.
Stay with 3NEWS for more information.
