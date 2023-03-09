Man dead and woman injured in accident on US 59 this morning

The Ford Ranger left the roadway, flipped and landed on the passenger side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were involved in an accident on US 59 between Live Oak and Bee County at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

DPS officials told 3NEWS the Ford Ranger left the roadway, then flipped over landing on the passenger side facing south.

A man riding in the back was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman passenger in the front seat was brought to shoreline hospital for a broken neck.

The driver of the ranger had no injuries.

Highway patrol is investigating this crash.

