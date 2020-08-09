Man demands refund from Nueces County for beach parking permits he was unable to use whenever vehicular traffic was restricted

So far this year, County beaches have been closed to car traffic three times due to coronavirus concerns.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — One man is trying his hand at getting a refund from Nueces County after he said he bought beach access parking permits that he was unable to use due to our area beaches being closed to vehicular traffic.

James Tolan is demanding a refund after spending $24 to buy two parking permits. So far this year, County beaches have been closed to car traffic three times due to coronavirus concerns.