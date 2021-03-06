Man dies after being pulled from water by beachgoers Wednesday

When EMS crews arrived, citizens had pulled the man out of the water and had CPR in progress, Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 61-year-old man was pulled out of the water near beach marker 214 Wednesday by a group of beachgoers, officials said. He died shortly after arriving at Bay Area Hospital.

EMS crews continued their life-saving efforts, but the man died just after arriving at Bay Area Hospital, Rocha said.

Rocha said the man was from out of town.

