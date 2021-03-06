x
Man dies after being pulled from water by beachgoers Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 61-year-old man was pulled out of the water near beach marker 214 Wednesday by a group of beachgoers, officials said. He died shortly after arriving at Bay Area Hospital.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the call just after 3 p.m. When EMS crews arrived, citizens had pulled the man out of the water and had CPR in progress, Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

EMS crews continued their life-saving efforts, but the man died just after arriving at Bay Area Hospital, Rocha said.

Rocha said the man was from out of town.

