CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Officials jumped into action on Saturday morning after they received reports of a man falling off of scaffolding and into a body of water near Up River Road and McBride Lane.

CCFD said the report came in around 10:50 A.M. Crews quickly responded to the scene and instantly started looking for the man.

After a couple hours of searching for him, officials discovered the man's body in the water.

This is a developing news story, stay with 3News for updates.

© 2019 KIII