Man dies after fatal crash near Taft

According to the San Patricio County Sheriff's office the man was driving a silver mustang and it flipped over on its top.
Credit: San Patricio County Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s office a man died after a fatal crash near Taft on CR 1612 near CR 3567.

Sheriff’s say the man was driving a silver mustang and it flipped over on its top.

DPS, Sheriff’s Deputies. & Taft Fire & EMS responded to the scene.

