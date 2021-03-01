Man dies after fatal crash near Taft

According to the San Patricio County Sheriff's office the man was driving a silver mustang and it flipped over on its top.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s office a man died after a fatal crash near Taft on CR 1612 near CR 3567.

Sheriff’s say the man was driving a silver mustang and it flipped over on its top.

DPS, Sheriff’s Deputies. & Taft Fire & EMS responded to the scene.

