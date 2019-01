Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating reports of a resident who shot an intruder Monday night at an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Wooldridge Road.

According to police, a 41-year-old man tried to break into an apartment complex and was shot by the 68-year-old homeowner.

The intruder was transported to Bay Area Hospital where he died.

Police are investigating this as a case of self-defense.